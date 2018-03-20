Selected local stocks

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Wire reports

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1246.48-0.75

Aqua America, .71 33.77-0.14

Avalon Holdings,2.14-0.03

Chemical Bank, .2757.62-0.64

Community Health Sys.4.32 -0.01

Cortland Bancorp, .2824.000.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.400.00

First Energy, 1.44 33.80-0.09

Fifth/Third, .5233.63-0.09

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00

FNB Corp., .4814.30-0.11

General Motors, 1.5237.04-0.90

General Electric, .9214.07-0.24

Huntington Bank, .28 15.93-0.13

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.76-0.68

Key Corp, .3420.94-0.01

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.320.42

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 182.07-0.64

PNC, 2.20159.44-0.63

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.42-1.71

Stoneridge 24.78-0.15

United Comm. Fin., .12 10.050.01

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.

