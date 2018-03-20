Selected local stocks
Wire reports
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1246.48-0.75
Aqua America, .71 33.77-0.14
Avalon Holdings,2.14-0.03
Chemical Bank, .2757.62-0.64
Community Health Sys.4.32 -0.01
Cortland Bancorp, .2824.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.400.00
First Energy, 1.44 33.80-0.09
Fifth/Third, .5233.63-0.09
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00
FNB Corp., .4814.30-0.11
General Motors, 1.5237.04-0.90
General Electric, .9214.07-0.24
Huntington Bank, .28 15.93-0.13
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.76-0.68
Key Corp, .3420.94-0.01
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.320.42
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 182.07-0.64
PNC, 2.20159.44-0.63
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.42-1.71
Stoneridge 24.78-0.15
United Comm. Fin., .12 10.050.01
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
