Schiavoni distinction
BOARDMAN
State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Democratic candidate for governor, was given a “gun sense candidate distinction” from Moms Demand Action, a group that organized in 2012 after 26 people were killed in a Newton, Conn., school shooting.
“Most Ohioans understand that you can support the Second Amendment while also taking basic measures to keep our kids alive. It’s way past time for state leaders to act,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. Schiavoni said he has a plan that includes increased school safety, access to mental-health resources, background checks without loopholes and basic regulations for firearms.
