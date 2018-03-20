Private meeting underway with Chamber, TJX Companies and Lordstown residents

LORDSTOWN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and TJX Companies are meeting tonight with residents of Lordstown potentially affected by a HomeGoods distribution center project.

The meeting is by invite only.

The Vindicator is waiting to talk to residents after the meeting's conclusion this evening.

An earlier meeting with residents included those in the Imperial modular home community.

Glenn Meadows from the Imperial community said the earlier meeting went well.

"Overall I think it will be a good thing for the village and Northeast Ohio," Meadows said. "I am never against new jobs."

HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies Inc., which owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls department stores, wants to build a 1.2 million square-foot warehouse/distribution center in Lordstown.

The plan includes seven parcels along Ellsworth Bailey Road, according to the Lordstown Zoning Department.

All the parcels are currently zoned residential, which concerns several residents.

TJX wants the parcels rezoned to industrial.