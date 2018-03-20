Plea in felonious assault

WARREN

Peter Olivarez, 39, of Raglan Drive in Howland and State Road in Champion, pleaded not guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to four counts of felonious assault. He’s accused of having sex with two women from 2013 to 2015 without disclosing to them that he carries the virus that causes AIDS.

Judge Peter Kontos set bond at $25,000 and ruled that Olivarez has to be tested for AIDS before he will be allowed to post bond.