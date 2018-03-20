PARKING BANS | Communities with parking bans for upcoming snow storm
The Mahoning Valley is expected to receive as much as 4 inches of snow between tonight and Wednesday morning. These communities have issued parking bans to allow road crews to keep streets clear:
Struthers: Parking ban on all city streets between 6 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
