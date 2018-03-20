Pa. couple charged after baby’s body found in home’s crawl space
SINKING SPRING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.
Officials in Berks County said a tip from a family member about the welfare of the baby led officers to an apartment in Spring Township late Monday night.
They found baby photos and used diapers in a locked bathroom. In a crawl space, authorities said, the body of a baby believed to be Harper Trump was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter.
Shaun Oxenreider, 25, and Samantha Trump, 27, are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.
