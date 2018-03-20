Ordered to go to facility

WARREN

A judge has ordered Roger Bispeck, 67, of Church Hill Road in Girard, to be sent to Heartland Behavioral Health Care, a state mental health facility, for up to a year, after Bispeck was found not incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas court issued the ruling Friday.

The case stemmed from allegations that Bispeck assaulted a woman, 91, at her home on Ward Avenue in Girard on Nov. 16 with an unknown object. She went to her neighbor’s house afterward and was “covered in blood,” especially on her head, a neighbor told police.

Bispeck, who had blood on his face, told police he “acted out of self-defense since she bit him first.” Bispeck had a skin tear on his forearm and scratches elsewhere, police said. He was later indicted on felonious assault.