The Valley could get 3 to 5 inches of snow today and Wednesday
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning Valley could get 3 to 5 inches of snow today and Wednesday.
Welcome to spring in Northeast Ohio!
The area should have a mix of snow and rain today before it becomes just snow about 5 or 6 p.m., said Karen Clark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The expectation is 1 inch of snow during the day, then anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow between tonight and early Wednesday, and an inch of snow Wednesday morning, Clark said.
“We’re keeping an eye on the storm; it depends on when it changes to snow,” she said. “If it’s a little colder, then we may see more accumulations.”
The high temperature expected today is in the upper 30s, but if it drops off in the afternoon, more snow will accumulate, Clark said.
Spring officially starts at 12:15 p.m. today.
“We may welcome spring in with a fresh coat of snow,” Clark said.
