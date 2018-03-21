Officials give students a voice tonight about Liberty schools
LIBERTY
Liberty students spoke their minds to school officials about their perceptions of their school district at an open forum this evening. The school district started its strategic planning sessions, with the intention of giving a voice to students, parents and staff on the changes they would like to see occur in the district.
“We can only get better from you. You are our clients. You are who we serve on a daily basis. We need you to help us and give us information,” district Superintendent Joe Nohra told students.
Nohra, along with school board members Diana DeVito and Calvin Jones, high school principal Akesha Joseph and retired YSU assistant professor Joane Franks met with alumni and parents, and then with students ranging from grades four to 12 and some who graduated last year.
The facilitators asked questions regarding the strengths and weaknesses of Liberty schools, whether students feel prepared for the workforce or higher education based on their experience in the schools and how well the district communicates with students.
Read what the students had to say in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
