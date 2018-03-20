North Star Anesthesia, anesthesiologist ordered to pay family $1M

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court awarded the family of a Boardman restaurant owner $1 million in a lawsuit over his death.

Jurors sided with Virginia Johnston, the wife of former Rusty’s Southside Grill owner Robert “Rusty” Johnston and administrator of his estate, who died Dec. 2, 2011, just after he had hip surgery for injuries he received in a car accident.

Gregg Rossi, who was lead counsel for Virginia Johnston and her two adult sons, said jurors found North Star Anesthesia, and an anesthesiologist who works for them contributed to Robert Johnston’s death.

