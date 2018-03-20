North Star Anesthesia, anesthesiologist ordered to pay family $1M

March 20, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court awarded the family of a Boardman restaurant owner $1 million in a lawsuit over his death.

Jurors sided with Virginia Johnston, the wife of former Rusty’s Southside Grill owner Robert “Rusty” Johnston and administrator of his estate, who died Dec. 2, 2011, just after he had hip surgery for injuries he received in a car accident.

Gregg Rossi, who was lead counsel for Virginia Johnston and her two adult sons, said jurors found North Star Anesthesia, and an anesthesiologist who works for them contributed to Robert Johnston’s death.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900