New exhibit at museum
YOUNGSTOWN
A new exhibit highlighting midcentury modern designs and furnishings will open at noon Wednesday at the Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave.
The exhibit will have a local focus that includes the 1948 Youngstown Kitchens set, items from the Plakie Toy Co., and a 1950s Formica and aluminum executive desk from GF Office Equipment.
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society's board of directors will meet at the museum today to rededicate the gallery with its new theme as the Anne Kilcawley Christman Decorative Arts Gallery, with a new graphic panel dedicated to Mrs. Christman's memory and perpetual support of the society.
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 ($6 for seniors and college students; $5 for children age 3 to 18).
