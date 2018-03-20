Mom pleads to felony child endangering after daughter, 6, shot herself
WARREN
Amber R. Claeys, 32, of Perkinswood Avenue Southeast, pleaded guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to felony child endangering after her daughter, 6, shot herself in the finger with a gun at their home in December.
Claeys will be sentenced in about five weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department conducts a presentence investigation. She could get up to three years in prison.
The child suffered a minor wound to a finger, a police report from Dec. 22, 2017, says. Police were alerted after Claeys took the girl to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment in the 1:40 p.m. incident.
