MOHIP UPDATE | Now he's a finalist in Minnesota, too
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip is one of six finalists for the superintendent’s job in the Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota, a news outlet there is reporting.
The other five candidates are Rupak Gandhi, research, data and accountability officer at Harrison School District Two, Colorado Springs, Colo.; James Harris, superintendent, Daniel Boone Area School District, Douglassville, Penn.; Erick Pruitt, area superintendent, Houston Independent School District, Houston, Texas; Marc Schaffer, assistant superintendent, Boulder Valley School District, Boulder, Colo.; Kelli Parpart, assistant superintendent at Osseo Area Schools.
This is the third job for which Mohip has recently been named a finalist.
On Saturday, The Vindicator reported Mohip is a candidate for a superintendent position in Fargo, N.D., and tonight the Boulder (Colo.) Valley School District will discuss who to choose for its superintendent. Mohip is a finalist there, too.
First round interviews begin April 2-3.
