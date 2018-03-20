Minneapolis officer charged in shooting of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in July was booked into jail today on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old life coach, on July 15 minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Damond's death drew international attention, cost the police chief her job and forced major revisions to the department's policy on body cameras.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman planned a late afternoon news conference to discuss the charges. According to the jail roster, he was booked on a third-degree murder charge for perpetrating an eminently dangerous act while showing a "depraved mind." The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges he acted with "culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk."

If convicted of third-degree murder, he could face a maximum of 25 years in prison, though the presumptive sentence is 12 ½ years. A judge could issue a sentence ranging from about 10 ½ to 15 years.

The second-degree manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the presumptive sentence is four years.

The jail set bail at $500,000, according to jail records.

Noor has not spoken publicly about the case and declined to answer questions from investigators. His attorney, Thomas Plunkett, confirmed Noor surrendered, but had no other immediate comment.