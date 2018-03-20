Man found shot in downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
A man was found shot downtown about 1:15 a.m. today, police reports said.
Officers heard someone screaming for help at South Avenue and Front Street and found a 41-year-old Warren man who said he was shot.
The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
