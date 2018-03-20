$1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt when ride broke

COLUMBUS

A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.

A carriage on the spinning, swinging Fire Ball ride broke apart last July, killing a teenager and injuring seven people, including 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert.

WBNS-TV reports court documents say Lambert suffered a traumatic brain injury, remains in a care facility and has had medical expenses totaling more than $455,000. She would get about $1.1 million from the proposed settlement, with the rest going toward attorneys’ fees and other expenses.

Derailed freight cars being moved off tracks

GEORGETOWN, Ky.

Norfolk Southern is moving derailed freight cars off the tracks after two trains collided in Georgetown, Ky., and sent four people to the hospital, the company said Monday in a statement.

Four train crew members were taken to the hospital after the crash as a precaution and have been released with no injuries, though one employee is still being evaluated, the statement said.

Officials say the trains collided head-on late Sunday, derailing both locomotives and 13 cars and igniting a fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate.

Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi’s governor signed the nation’s most restrictive abortion law Monday – and was slapped with a lawsuit less than an hour later.

The law and responding challenge set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1510 , which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, in a closed ceremony attended by legislative supporters and abortion opponents.

Authorities: Cruz’s brother arrested

MIAMI

The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon at the same school, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing on school grounds, a Broward Sheriff’s Office report said.

The teen was recorded by security cameras riding his skateboard at the school about 4:30 p.m. though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus, the report said.

Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in,” according to the report.

US student found dead in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda

A Pennsylvania college student who disappeared after a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead Monday after an intensive search of the British island territory.

Searchers found the body of Mark Dombroski, 19, at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park not far from where he was last seen walking by himself on CCTV footage, officials with the Bermuda Police Service said at a news conference.

A cause of death was not released but forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found, said Acting Commissioner James Howard.

Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament. He disappeared early Sunday.

Associated Press