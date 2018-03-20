Lawyer going to prison for grand theft, forgery, bad checks
YOUNGSTOWN
A former Kent attorney will spend the next year in prison for stealing more than $70,000 from a former client.
Ben Joltin, 43, pleaded guilty to grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery for the crime.
Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Durkin also ordered Joltin to make full restitution to his victim. Joltin’s attorney said he has $40,000 in a trust account.
