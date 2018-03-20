BREAKING: MOHIP UPDATE | Now he's a finalist in Minnesota, too

Lawyer going to prison for grand theft, forgery, bad checks

March 20, 2018 at 3:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Kent attorney will spend the next year in prison for stealing more than $70,000 from a former client.

Ben Joltin, 43, pleaded guilty to grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery for the crime.

Judge John M. Durkin imposed the sentence today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Durkin also ordered Joltin to make full restitution to his victim. Joltin’s attorney said he has $40,000 in a trust account.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900