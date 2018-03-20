Iarussi to resign as MCESC superintendent
CANFIELD — Ron Iarussi, Mahoning County Educational Service Center superintendent, will resign at next Thursday’s board meeting.
Iarussi is taking a position at Marion County schools on a five-year contract at $159,000 annual salary.
Iarussi was in the first year of a five-year contract with $135,000 annual salary for the MCESC.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 6, 2016 midnight
- June 2, 2017 midnight
Valley seniors honored at scholarship breakfast
- June 30, 2017 midnight
Struthers school board appoints superintendent, principals
- May 25, 2017 midnight
Colaluca interviewed for Mentor job
- November 26, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.