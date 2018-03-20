BREAKING: MOHIP UPDATE | Now he's a finalist in Minnesota, too

Iarussi to resign as MCESC superintendent


Published March 20, 2018 at 2:58 p.m.
Updated March 20, 2018 at 3:17 p.m.

CANFIELD — Ron Iarussi, Mahoning County Educational Service Center superintendent, will resign at next Thursday’s board meeting.

Iarussi is taking a position at Marion County schools on a five-year contract at $159,000 annual salary.

Iarussi was in the first year of a five-year contract with $135,000 annual salary for the MCESC.

