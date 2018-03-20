Garden group to meet

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and in the city. Community Police officer Melvin Johnson will be in attendance.

The meeting will take place in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.

