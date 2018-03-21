Fallen Girard officer to be honored at statehouse
GIRARD
Police Officer Justin Leo will be honored for his sacrifice at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday.
The presentation will honor Leo with Senate Condolence Resolution 324, which was his badge number.
Leo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call last Oct. 21 on Indiana Avenue. The suspect was shot and killed by a second officer on the scene.
David Leo, Justin’s father, said he and his family will be there to see it. He said there was a time when his son was honored on the state level when his high-school team won the cross country state championship, “but circumstances are different now.”
“Justin served the community, and he did the best job he could everyday,” David said.
The ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m., and the Leo family will be given a tour of the historic Statehouse in downtown Columbus.
Read more about the event in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
