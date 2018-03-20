DeVos: School safety panel will have 4 Cabinet secretaries
WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says a federal commission on school safety being formed in the aftermath of the tragic Florida school shooting will consist of her and three other Cabinet secretaries.
DeVos told the House Appropriations Committee on today the body will include the secretaries of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and the Justice Department. The commission will consider banning gun purchases for children under 21, among other things. DeVos would not say whether she herself supports that.
In a tense hearing, DeVos also defended states and communities' rights to decide whether to arm their teachers.
She also faced hard questions on minority students being disciplined more frequently than their white peers. DeVos confirmed she is reviewing an Obama-era rule addressing those disparities.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2017 11:46 a.m.
Senate set to confirm DeVos as education secretary
- January 17, 2017 midnight
DeVos to face questions on schools, conservative activism
- February 7, 2017 12:39 p.m.
UPDATE | Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary
- January 24, 2017 11:52 p.m.
Nikki Haley confirmed for UN post; others, including McConnell's wife, pending
- February 1, 2017 7:31 p.m.
GOP Sens. Collins, Murkowski announce 'no' vote on Trump education pick
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.