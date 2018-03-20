'Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller sees early prison release
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is set to be released from prison early.
WTAE-TV reports Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in this past July.
Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.
The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.
Her lawyer argued Miller had become “ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became.”
