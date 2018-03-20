Claire’s files for bankruptcy
Claire’s files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK
Claire’s, the mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The accessories chain said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt.
It’s just the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, close stores or go out of business entirely as more people skip the mall and shop online.
Volkswagen to build new SUV at Chattanooga plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.
Volkswagen plans to build a new five-passenger SUV in Chattanooga.
According to a person briefed on details, the company will invest $340 million to bring the vehicle to market. The person revealed this information on condition of anonymity to avoid pre-empting an official announcement in Chattanooga, where Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Hinrich J. Woebcken, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America Inc. were expected to attend.
The German carmaker describes the vehicle as a variant of the seven-passenger Atlas, designed and engineered for the American market.
Wire reports
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1246.48-0.75
Aqua America, .71 33.77-0.14
Avalon Holdings,2.14-0.03
Chemical Bank, .2757.62-0.64
Community Health Sys.4.32 -0.01
Cortland Bancorp, .2824.000.00
Farmers Nat., .1614.400.00
First Energy, 1.44 33.80-0.09
Fifth/Third, .5233.63-0.09
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.000.00
FNB Corp., .4814.30-0.11
General Motors, 1.5237.04-0.90
General Electric, .9214.07-0.24
Huntington Bank, .28 15.93-0.13
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.76-0.68
Key Corp, .3420.94-0.01
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 29.320.42
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 182.07-0.64
PNC, 2.20159.44-0.63
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.42-1.71
Stoneridge 24.78-0.15
United Comm. Fin., .12 10.050.01
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
