YPD finds two loaded guns, arrests two, during Sunday stop

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers investigating why a car was parked against traffic found two 9 mm handguns and arrested two men on gun charges.

Reports said officers Luis Villaplana and Christopher Weibel were patrolling at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Almyra Avenue when they found a car parked in the opposite lane of traffic with Claxton Lebron, 26, in the driver’s seat.

When the officers walked over to talk to Lebron and his passenger, Tony Olds, 31, they saw a 9 mm handgun the floor of the car as Lebron was pulling his hand back from reaching that way. Lebron was taken out of the car and placed under arrest and charged with carrying concealed weapons.

Olds also was taken out of the car and searched, and inside the glove box in front of where he was sitting, the officers found another loaded 9 mm handgun. When Olds was searched, police found an additional 17-round magazine of ammunition in his clothes, reports said.

Olds was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at 10 percent of $17,500.

Lebron’s bond was set at 10 percent of $7,500. It is his first criminal offense.

Also arraigned Monday were two people who were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on drug charges.

Justin Harrison, 30, of Carlisle, Pa., was arraigned on a charge of possession of cocaine and failure to comply. His bond was set at $11,000.

Reports said Harrison was a passenger in a car that police tried to pull over about 4 p.m. on Hillman Street for running a stop sign. Harrison jumped out of the car and was caught behind a home in the first block of West Indianola Avenue after a short foot chase.

Harrison’s mother was the driver of the car, and she told police her son put a bag of crack cocaine in her purse, and she gave police permission to check her purse. Officers found the suspected drugs in the purse and arrested Harrison after he told police the drugs belonged to him, reports said.

Harrison’s mother was given a traffic citation for running a red light, reports said.

Xiomara Roper, 28, of Wesley Avenue, was given a bond of 10 percent of $15,000 after her arraignment in municipal court on a felony one charge of possession of cocaine.

Reports said Roper was a passenger in an SUV state troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over about 11:45 p.m. Friday at East Dewey and South avenues for speeding.

The driver pulled into a drive on Zedaker Avenue and ran away. He was not found.

Cooper was searched and had a bag of suspected marijuana on her, reports said. When she was in a cruiser, she pulled a bag of suspected cocaine out of her pants that she had hidden in a body cavity and told the trooper that the people in the car told her to hold the bag for them.

The bag had 31.7 grams of cocaine inside, which is enough for a first-degree felony.

Three other passengers in the SUV were not charged. They told troopers they did not know who the driver of the SUV was or why he would run away.