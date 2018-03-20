Career workshop set
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority sponsors a family self-sufficiency program career workshop from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Brier Hill Community Room, 263 Dupont Ave.
The program features workshops on how to showcase your qualifications and experience to potential employers. Organizations participating are UHC Community Plan, Valley Counseling Services, Mahoning County branch of Ohio Means Jobs, Youngstown Office of Minority Health and Ohioans with Disabilities.
Snacks and refreshments will be offered. To register, contact Dollaine Holmes or Terrica Wilson, YMHA self-sufficiency coordinators, at 330-744-2161, ext. 274 or 248.
