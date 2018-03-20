Campbell to raise water rates April 1
CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips will raise water rates in the city beginning April 1.
The city’s current water usage rate, $4.50 per thousand gallons usage, will increase to $6.50 per thousand gallons usage. Phillips said the increases were recommended by state auditors to help fund repairs to the water plant and to help the city “catch up” after failing to raise water rates for 20 years at a rate consistent with inflation.
Phillips expects the increases to generate $316,584 in additional revenue.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 9, 2018 midnight
Campbell water rates likely to increase as city tries to balance budget
- March 8, 2018 5:31 p.m.
Campbell water rates likely to increase next year
- April 7, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Campbell council reviews dog-tethering ordinance
- August 3, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- May 23, 2017 2:44 p.m.
Girard sewer-user rates going up in June
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.