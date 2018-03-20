Authorities: Cruz's brother arrested

MIAMI

The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon at the same school, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing on school grounds, a Broward Sheriff's Office report said.

The teen was recorded by security cameras riding his skateboard at the school about 4:30 p.m. though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus, the report said.

Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in,” according to the report.