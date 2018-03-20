Authorities: Cruz's brother arrested

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

MIAMI

The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon at the same school, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing on school grounds, a Broward Sheriff's Office report said.

The teen was recorded by security cameras riding his skateboard at the school about 4:30 p.m. though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus, the report said.

Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in,” according to the report.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900