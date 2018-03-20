Atty. Ben Joltin gets prison, loss of license, restitution for stealing from client

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Kent attorney will spend a year in prison for stealing $75,000 from a former client he represented in a divorce case.

Ben Joltin, 44, told the court he was “truly ashamed” by his behavior which he characterized as “selfish” and “misguided.”

He pleaded guilty in November to charges of grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery.

“I somehow lost track of who I was,” Joltin said through tears. “I wasn’t raised this way.”

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta read a statement from Joltin’s victim that said she’s suffered several evictions since Joltin took the money, which she planned to use to purchase her marital home following the divorce.

“I’ve lost more than I can ever get back,” the statement read.

Atty. J. Gerald Ingram, who represented Joltin, said his client has four kids and had issues paying child support but acknowledged there was “no excuse” for his actions.

Judge John M. Durkin, who imposed the sentence Tuesday in Mahoning Common Pleas Court, said far too many attorneys and judges have fallen short of the oath they had taken.

“You should never have the opportunity to practice law again, as good as you were ... because you were [good],” Judge Durkin said.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.