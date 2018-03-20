Arraigned in drug case
WARREN
Wade T. Sharp III, 55, of Warner Road in Vienna, was arraigned last week in Warren Municipal court on felony drug possession stemming from a Sept. 7 traffic stop in the city.
A not-guilty plea was entered, and a personal-recognizance bond of $5,000 was set, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything. He was released from the Trumbull County jail after the hearing.
The charge stems from a 4:20 p.m. Sept. 7 traffic stop on Youngstown Road near Willard Avenue Southeast. An officer reported seeing small bags with white powder residue in the vehicle that were collected as evidence. Sharp said he obtained the drugs for other people, police said.
He was released at the scene, and the charge was filed Feb. 6, after the substances were analyzed at a state crime lab.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 22, 2018 midnight
Arrested after chase
- March 20, 2017 1:27 p.m.
Woman faces drug charges after Boardman traffic stop
- August 30, 2016 midnight
Two to be arraigned on OVI charges
- December 2, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Woman charged with tampering after police video camera records her actions
- February 27, 2018 midnight
Warren cops apprehend suspect
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.