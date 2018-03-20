Arraigned in drug case

WARREN

Wade T. Sharp III, 55, of Warner Road in Vienna, was arraigned last week in Warren Municipal court on felony drug possession stemming from a Sept. 7 traffic stop in the city.

A not-guilty plea was entered, and a personal-recognizance bond of $5,000 was set, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything. He was released from the Trumbull County jail after the hearing.

The charge stems from a 4:20 p.m. Sept. 7 traffic stop on Youngstown Road near Willard Avenue Southeast. An officer reported seeing small bags with white powder residue in the vehicle that were collected as evidence. Sharp said he obtained the drugs for other people, police said.

He was released at the scene, and the charge was filed Feb. 6, after the substances were analyzed at a state crime lab.