Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.
Lowellville board of education, 3 p.m., curriculum meeting, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Lowellville school board, 7 p.m., library/media center, 52 Rocket Place.
Lordstown Village Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Struthers City Council, 5 p.m., budget workshop, followed by 6:30 p.m. finance and legislation committee meeting, council caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
