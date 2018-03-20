Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.

Lowellville board of education, 3 p.m., curriculum meeting, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Lowellville school board, 7 p.m., library/media center, 52 Rocket Place.

Lordstown Village Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Struthers City Council, 5 p.m., budget workshop, followed by 6:30 p.m. finance and legislation committee meeting, council caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

