YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Aspire will register adult students for free adult education classes at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. Registration will take place at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Classes include study for the General Educational Development exam as well as brush-up before entering a career program or college. Interested adults must be on time and plan to stay for four hours.

Adult classes are free to attend with both day and night options, and there are six locations to choose from in Mahoning County.

No reservation to register is necessary. For information, call the Choffin Aspire Office at 330-744-8769.