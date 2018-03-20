Accident kills forklift operator at Ohio glass maker’s plant

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an accident at an automotive glass manufacturer’s plant has resulted in the death of a forklift operator in southwestern Ohio.

Chinese glass maker Fuyao Glass America Inc. and authorities didn’t immediately release the circumstances of today’s incident at its plant in Moraine, about 45 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has ruled 57-year-old Ricky Patterson’s death an accident. The coroner’s office says the Dayton man died from blunt force injury to the head and neck.

Workers who unsuccessfully tried to unionize have alleged unsafe conditions at the site. Fuyao says safety is its top priority.

Fuyao said last year it would pay $100,000 to resolve safety violations at the plant and had spent millions of dollars on safety measures.