Accident blocks off roads

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

STRUTHERS

Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue were temporarily blocked off after an accident Monday evening.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, city police said a car failed to yield while turning from Youngstown-Poland Road onto Lincoln Street and collided with a truck.

Police say two people in the car were OK.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900