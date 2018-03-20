Accident blocks off roads

STRUTHERS

Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue were temporarily blocked off after an accident Monday evening.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, city police said a car failed to yield while turning from Youngstown-Poland Road onto Lincoln Street and collided with a truck.

Police say two people in the car were OK.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.