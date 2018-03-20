Accident blocks off roads
STRUTHERS
Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue were temporarily blocked off after an accident Monday evening.
According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, city police said a car failed to yield while turning from Youngstown-Poland Road onto Lincoln Street and collided with a truck.
Police say two people in the car were OK.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2016 11:48 a.m.
Traffic closed after Center Street accident
- December 1, 2017 midnight
Nov. 7
- February 5, 2018 12:54 a.m.
UPDATE: Two killed in I-680 wreck had left their cars
- October 6, 2017 midnight
POLICE BLOTTER
- September 22, 2017 midnight
Sept. 6
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.