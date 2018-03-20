$500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond today and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A prosecutor said that Zachary Cruz, 18, expressed admiration for his brother Nikolas Cruz's fame since the Feb. 14 shooting and that they had discussed whether it might attract girls and pen pals.

"He has been heard observing how popular [Nikolas'] name is now," said Assistant State Attorney Sarahnell Murphy at a hearing.

"Weeks after his brother murdered, injured and terrorized at the school, [Zachary] was there," she said. "Many [parents] kept their children home today. They have again been terrorized."

Prosecutors said it was the third time he had visited the campus even though he was warned to stay away.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the campus. He is in the same Fort Lauderdale jail where his brother is housed.

Joseph Kimok, who is representing Zachary Cruz, said the bond and conditions were far out of proportion to the trespassing offense.

"He is being held for who he is related to, not for anything he did," Kimok said.