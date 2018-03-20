Four from Valley face federal gun charges

Staff report

CLEVELAND

A federal grand jury issued indictments charging four Mahoning Valley residents with firearms offenses, two of whom also face drug-trafficking charges.

They are: Daylen Harris, 39, of Youngstown; Marvin Howell Jr., 39, of Boardman; Antonio Dukes, 30, of Warren; and Donald Sims, 36, of Warren.

Larry McLaughin, commander of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, said the cases resulted from great collaboration among federal and local agencies.

“Not surprisingly, several of these defendants were also involved in the sale of ... drugs and using firearms as part of their drug trafficking,” U.S. Atty. Justin Herdman said.

Harris faces charges of trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He sold crack cocaine on multiple occasions in May and June 2017, according to the indictment. He used three rifles and two handguns in connection with trafficking, which a previous conviction for possession of cocaine prohibited him from possessing guns.

The grand jury charged Howell with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howell possessed the marijuana Nov. 16, according to his indictment. He also had three handguns, which a prior drug trafficking conviction prohibited him from having guns.

Dukes and Sims face charges for being felons in possession of firearms. Dukes’ prior convictions of possession of heroin and assault on a law-enforcement officer prohibited him from possessing a handgun, according to his indictment.

Sims’ prior convictions of aggravated burglary and carrying concealed weapons prohibited him from possessing a handgun, according to his indictment.

The task force, the Warren Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the alleged crimes.