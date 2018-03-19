BREAKING: Youngstown officer faces OVI, gun charge

Youngstown Council Committee of the Whole meets at 5 today

March 19, 2018 at 12:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Council Committee of the Whole will meet at 5 p.m. today. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the 2018 departmental budgets for finance, Mayor’s office and economic development. The meeting will take place in the council caucus room on the sixth floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

