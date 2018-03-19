Woman had cocaine stashed in body cavity

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Side woman arraigned today in municipal court on a felony one charge of possession of cocaine has no criminal history.

Xiomara Roper, 28, of Wesley Avenue, was given a bond of 10 percent of $15,000 following her arraignment in municipal court.

Reports said Roper was a passenger in an SUV state troopers with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over about 11:45 p.m. Friday at East Dewey and South avenues for speeding.

The driver pulled into a drive on Zedaker Avenue and ran away. He was not found.

Cooper was searched and had a bag of marijuana on her, reports said. When she was in a cruiser she pulled a bag of cocaine out of her pants that she had hidden in a body cavity and told the trooper that the people in the car told her to hold the bag for them.

The bag had 31.7 grams of cocaine inside, which is enough for a felony one level charge of possession of cocaine.

Three other passengers in the SUV were not charged. They told troopers they did not know who the driver of the SUV was or why he would run away.