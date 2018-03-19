Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for drug traffickers
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid drug addiction nationwide calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where appropriate under current law, a top administration official said Sunday. It’s a fate for drug dealers that Trump, who aims to be seen as tough on crime, has been highlighting publicly in recent weeks.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said Andrew Bremberg, Trump’s domestic policy director, who briefed reporters Sunday on the plan Trump is scheduled to unveil today in New Hampshire, a state hard-hit by the crisis.
Death for drug traffickers and mandatory minimum penalties for distributing certain opioids are two elements under the part of Trump’s plan that deals with law enforcement and interdiction to break the international and domestic flow of drugs into and across the U.S.
Other parts include broadening education and awareness, and expanding access to proven treatment and recovery efforts.
