Trumbull prosecutors: Put Austin Burke in prison for life

WARREN — Trumbull County prosecutors filed a motion today asking that murderer Austin Burke get a sentence that prevents him from ever getting out of prison.

Judge Andrew Logan of common pleas court is to sentence Burke at 11 a.m. March 27.

Burke, 19, of Bristolville, was convicted at trial of the June 12 aggravated murder and aggravated robbery of Brandon Sample, 22, and the June 20 aggravated robbery of the Pizza Joe’s restaurant in Cortland.

