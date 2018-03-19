Trumbull prosecutors: Put Austin Burke in prison for life
WARREN — Trumbull County prosecutors filed a motion today asking that murderer Austin Burke get a sentence that prevents him from ever getting out of prison.
Judge Andrew Logan of common pleas court is to sentence Burke at 11 a.m. March 27.
Burke, 19, of Bristolville, was convicted at trial of the June 12 aggravated murder and aggravated robbery of Brandon Sample, 22, and the June 20 aggravated robbery of the Pizza Joe’s restaurant in Cortland.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 9, 2018 4:48 p.m.
UPDATE | Austin Burke guilty in Brandon Sample aggravated murder
- August 16, 2017 midnight
Jail inmate charged with murder indicted on weapons offense
- March 5, 2018 10:37 p.m.
Burke murder trial resumes today
- March 19, 2018 8:46 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING MONDAY
- March 9, 2018 11:49 p.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.