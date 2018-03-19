TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Ryland R. Gray, 23, of Youngstown, and Brittany A. Mesmer, 23, of Hubbard.

Shawn E. Setting Jr., 22, of Hubbard, and Aubray E. Branham, 37, of same.

Richard C. Miller, 23, of Niles, and Mariah R. McGeehen, 21, of same.

Rex L. Morrison Jr., 44, of Girard, and Paula J. Koonse, 42, of same.

Marshall D. West, 28, of Warren, and Mariah L. Russell, 25, of same.

Thomas E. Kirk Sr., 48, of Warren, and Crystal L. Toboz, 39, of same.

Lawrence L. Cox Jr., 23, of Warren, and Kirsten M. Adkins, 26, of same.

Brian V. Perrine, 39, of Southington, and Jessica D. Barnett, 39, of same.

Billy J. Hayes, 41, of Niles, and Miranda L. Altman, 34, of same.

Kristie Albert-Spears, 36, of Newton Falls, and Jonathan M. Baillie, 29, of same.

Phillip S. Evans, 42, of Bristolville, and Cheryl A. Neikirk, 45, of same.

Zachery E.J. Hileman, 22, of Warren, and Emily J. Haugland, 22, of same.

Panagiotis D. Setirakis, 33, of Warren, and Chelsie A. Boggs, 26, of same.

Robert R. Ward, 39, of Warren, and Holly M. Baun, 39, of same.

Corley R. Lamb, 22, of Warren, and Mackenzie L. Saunders, 20, of North Jackson.

Jamie L. Moody, 38, of Farmdale, and Kristina M. Holcomb, 32, of same.

Michael R. Watson, 39, of Niles, and Cheyenna R. Hastings, 23, of Warren.

David J. Gray, 45, of Firestone, Colo., and Debbi L. Soares, 44, of same.

Christopher J. Sustak, 31, of Southington, and Emily E. DeVault, 27, of same.

Dajaun R. Perry, 24, of Niles, and Angel E. Diggs, 43, of same.

Adam D. Waldo, 29, of Warren, and Stephanie M. Richards, 26, of same.

John P. Barco II, 30, confidential address, and Lauren A. Fraser, 28, of Cortland.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Andre Iturbide Co. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Janet Slaughter et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kathleen Derrico et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. P.J. Naples et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Houston M. Croff et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carol A. Johns et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Karen F. Pastva et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kathleen Foos-Merwin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel Perez et al, foreclosure.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co. v. Ernest D. Long et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Vanicia Maximovich et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Servillano Y. Yumang et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Patricia J. Nastasi et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. David A. Gibbs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Shayne Smith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stanford L. Woomer III et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. GOF LLC, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Anthony J. Sersich Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cheryl K. DAvis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward Freel et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. James A. Pollock et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Robin M. Stowe et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Amir M. Shehabi et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Shirlene L. Hill et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Carolyn D. Little-Stone et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Flossie W. Tabor et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Darren L. Austin et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. A. Robert Steiskal et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert S. Dezee et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jarod M. Seals et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Albert G. Morar Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Emily L. Kuhn et al, foreclosure.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. House of Windows Enterprises LLC et al, other civil.

Carrier Services Group Inc. et al v. Acuity, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lisa M. Hoerig, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Bradley Jones, other civil.

Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. v. Justin C. Johnson, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kenneth Wolfe, other civil.

Samuel H. Miller et al v. Trumbull Manufacturing Inc. et al, other civil.

Chemical Bank v. Kelley Baumiller et al, other civil.

David F. Campbell v. Edward A. Campbell, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Autumn Luster, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Stanley E. Freeman, other civil.

Robert Satterfield v. Courtney L. Cressman et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Margaret O. Savitts, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michael L. Raymond, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. William Cook, other civil.

Kenilworth Steel Co. v. Union Metal Corp., other civil.

Farid Naffah MD v. Membrane Roofers Inc. et al, other civil.

City of Warren v. Purdue Pharma LP et al, other civil.

Lori Sajnovsky et al v. Lillian Hinkson, other torts.

Kevin Radke et al v. Lisa Little Angels Daycare LLC et al, other torts.

Brian K. Copley et al v. Charity B. Owens-Brown et al, other torts.

Emilee A. Gano v. Jerry L. Hardwick et al, other torts.

Nicole Tomlin et al v. Michael J. Easterling, other torts.

Antionette M. Denunzio et al v. Alisha B. Cox et al, other torts.

George K. Theophanous v. General Motors LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Trumbull Correctional Institution v. Beverly Reghetti et al, workers’ compensation.

George Snyder v. City of Cortland et al, workers’ compensation.

Rudd Equipment Co. v. Southside Environmental Group LLC, money.

Indy Equipment and Supply v. Southside Environment Group LLC et al, money.

Bank of America NA v. Karen A. Gasper, money.

Bank of America NA v. Shelby Castle, money.

Gordon Food Service v. Jaime Guerrero et al, money.

Domestic Linen Supply and Laundry Co. Inc. v. Empire Hospitality Group LLC, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Tiffany M. Kolat, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Allen D. Cantrell, money.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Alan F. Duchene, money.

KMB Inc. v. Nick Hornbeck Construction LLC, money.

Lauren M. Latimer v. Matthew S. Paldino et al, money.

Balboa Capital Co. v. Rig LLC, money.

Cadle Co. v. Joseph R. Shon, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Josh Stone and Rachelle Stone.

Gene A. Dechristofaro Jr. and Betsy Dechristofaro.

Amanda Smith v. Thomas H. Smith.

Kimberley A. Thompson and Dennis A. Thompson.

Robert E. Harvath and Diane J. Harvath.

Gretchen L. Turnbaugh and Allen B. Turnbaugh.

Helen Leventis and David A. Leventis.

Divorces Asked

Maria Placanica v. Antonio F. Placanica.

Anthony E. Gibson v. Dannette M. Gibson.

Christie A. Linert v. Joseph M. Linert.

Barbara L. Krasinski v. Bradly Krasinski.

Debra A. Barber v. Keith A. Barber.

Shayla P. Heflin v. Gregory E. Heflin Sr.

Lisa M. Wymer v. Shawn D. Wymer Sr.

Alexandria Brown v. Jeremy Brown.

John T. Machingo v. Rhonda Machingo.

Roxanne Brown v. Jarome W. Brown.

Eyad Z. Esmail v. Amber N. Culver.

Theresa H. Borlie v. Randy J. Borlie.

Amy J. Tewell v. James R. Tewell.

Legal separation Asked

James Cickelli v. Jane M. Cickelli.

MAHONING COUNTY

docket

State v. Matthew Koziorynsky, sentenced.

State v. Kristine Johnson, in patient treatment at Meridian Womens Center; supervision extended 1 year.

State v. Taquan Charlton, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Williams, sentenced.

State v. Tayquan L. Charlton, pleads guilty.

State v. Crystal L. Kohn, pleads guilty; judgment entered.

State v. John M. Dillon, pleads guilty; community control for 18 months.

State v. Megan Thompson, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Harley A. Champlin Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Branden Britton, pleads guilty; community control for 18 months.

State v. Anthony Johnson, pleads guilty.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Veronica B. Highfield et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

State v. Kevin McFarland v. John Demes et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Lawrence M. Light v. Delyon A. Jordan et al, order of magistrate.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Reedies M. Banks et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

State of Ohio Ex Rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. James B. Lingo et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Zinc Properties LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Stein Family Revocable Living Trust v. James Barry et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Drummond Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, settled and dismissed.

Quest Advantedge Corp. v. Cynthia Fisher et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Brett Richey v. Sandford Motors Inc., settled.

Ohio Living Communities v. Stephen Wallace et al, ordero f magistrate.

Patrick Lehman et al v. Paul J. Capito, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. Danielle E. Sinkovich, et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Ohio Living Communities v. Rose Kmetz et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Julio Agront, order of magistrate.

Frederick Banks v. Adrian Roe Esq., order of magistrate.

State v. Bryan Ranaun, sentenced.

State v. Marqelle Boatwright, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Bryan R. Harris, sentenced.

State v. Bryan Harris, sentenced.

State v. Ronald A. Shaffer Jr., pelads guilty.

State v. Daesean Bunch, sentenced.

State v. Tayquanok L. Charlton, sentenced.

State v. Daesean L. Bunch, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Direnzo, sentenced.

State v. Gregory R. Bass, sentenced; must register as an arson offender.

Peoplekeys Inc. et al v. Hook Global LLC, order of magistrate.

Beth N. Sadlowski et al v. Chilgo LLC et al, judgment entered.

Loretta M. Yacovone v. Ernie Yacovone et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Camuso Builders Insurance v. Marcia Branca et al, order of magistrate.

Jenna Kohut v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Stasko et al, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. et al, settled and dismissed.

Everbrite Inc. v. Harvest Run Trail Condos, dismissed.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Abraham D. Meyers et al, order of magistrate; sheriff’s sale withdrawn.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan W. Paramore et al, order of magistrate.

For a Financial LLC v. Edan Farms LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Grace Prokop v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

Petros Giallousis v. Julie A. Rodriguez et al, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Grigsby v. Allcare Medical Services LLC, order of magistrate.

Sunrise Senior Living v. Garry Webb, order of magistrate.

Schilling Graphics Inc. v. Cogistix LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Richard Price et al, order of magistrate.

Cocca Properties Three LLC v. Jimick Products Inc., order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Marilyn Vuletich et al, order of magistrate.

Ronald L. Hawkins v. Dart Trucking Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Scott Howard et al v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Joseph C. Modarelli et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel G. Perry v. Timothy Merlin et al, order of magistrate.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Victor L. Daprile II, order of magistrate.

Savannah M. Walker v. Brandi Harris, dismissed.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbatham, order of magistrate.

State v. Evan Smith, pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew K. Blair, judgment entered; must register as a sex offender of a child victim offender.

State v. Robert W. Walp, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Alexander Jimenez, sentenced.

State v. Tyler Rogers, sentenced.

State v. Keith Jones, sentenced.

State v. Victor Jackson, pleads guilty.

State v. Tiawan Clinkscale, sentenced.

State v. Charles Klasic Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Jacob DiCarlo, sentenced.

State v. Roscoe Burkes, sentenced.

State v. Marques L. White, sentenced.

State v. Matthew K. Blair, judgment entered; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

Home Savings and Loan Co. et al v. Barth and Richardson Management LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Abigail Beniston v. Daniel Reardon et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Barth and Richardson Management LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Robbins v. R. Cranmer et al, order of magistrate.

Todd A. Sotlar v. Robert J. Sotlar, confirmation of sale.

Cherry T. Robinson v. Bernadette M. Chandler et al, settled and dismissed.

Clorrissia M. Perry et al v. Rite Aid Pharmacy et al, order of magistrate.

Sheri Young v. Applebees Neighborhood Bar and Grill, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National bank v. Vincent Ilovsky et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Pamela K. Clites v. Mahoning County et al, settled and dismissed.

Dorothy A. Leone v. Mitchell E. Porter et al, settled and dismissed.

Roger L. Ryan v. Susan D. Wyner et al, settled and dismissed.

Monica Ward et al v. Chrisann McClure et al, order of magistrate.

James P. Ryan et al v. Susan D. Wyner et al, settled and dismissed.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Iron Eagle Enterprises LLC v. Austin Master Services LLC, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nalene C. Opuendo et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Andrew J. Schulick et al, judgment entered.

Petros Giallousis v. Julie A. Rodriguez et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Joyce Shannon et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Ronald E. Bittner v. James Grantz Sr., order of magistrate.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Daniel L. Craine et al, foreclosure.

Lorraine Vizi v. Walter Woods et al, order of magistrate.

John Paine et al v. Nicole E. Svasta, order of magistrate.

Browning Ferris Industries of Ohio Inc. v. Compco Columbiana Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia L. Evans v. Lions Gate Enterprises et al, order of magistrate.

Terracon Consultants Inc. v. SFR Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Annaliese Torella v. Michael Cannatti, dismissed.

Samantha Crawford v. Fatimah Waliyyuddin, dismissed.

Michael Fitch v. David Villafane, order of magistrate.

Sheila Cochrane v. Crystal Caopoettey, order of magistrate.