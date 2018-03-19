Supreme Court agrees to hear immigration law detention case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether federal immigration law gives the government the power to indefinitely detain any noncitizen it is considering deporting if the person previously committed certain crimes.
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider the issue. Immigration law says that if noncitizens commit a crime for which they can be deported, the government should take them into custody for potential removal when they’re released from prison or jail. A person detained immediately can be held indefinitely. The government argues the same is true if the person is released and then later detained for possible removal.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that noncitizens not promptly detained must be given the opportunity to be released on bond.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 7, 2018 midnight
You are being denied due process
- February 22, 2017 midnight
washington Millions targeted for possible deportation in Trump’s new policy
- January 28, 2017 11:20 p.m.
2nd federal judge, who sentenced 9/11 conspirator, rules against Trump travel ban
- February 10, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Lawsuit claims ICE violating Constitution, cites Adi case
- April 12, 2017 midnight
Ending ‘catch & release’
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.