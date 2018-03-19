Roundtable on drugs, mental health slated

March 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Cindy Audia, crisis manager for Coleman Professional Services, will answer questions regarding mental health, depression and the opioid crisis when she addresses the roundtable at the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave., at 7 p.m. Thursday. The roundtable is open to the community. For information, call the Dorothy Day House at 330-301-8698.

