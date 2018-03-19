Randy Law can stay on GOP ballot, board rules

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections has ruled 2-1 to allow former Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman Randy Law to remain on the Republican primary ballot for three positions, including state representative for the 64th District.

The board met at noon today and deliberated in a closed meeting for about 30 minutes before voting. Democrats Mark Alberini and Diana Marchese voted to keep Law on the ballot, and Republican Kathi Creed voting to have him removed.

Alberini stated before the vote that board members had "considerable doubt how much time Mr. Law actually lives at the residence" Law uses on Clemmens Avenue Northwest in the city. But Ohio law regards it more important what residence a candidate considers to be his or her home and "where you intend to return" if there is a period of absence from the home.

Three people filed a challenge of Law's residency and received testimony indicating that that some of the utilities were off at the Clemmens address for long periods of time over the past two years.