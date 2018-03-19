Police: Man faces charges after planting crack in mom's purse

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Carlisle, Pa., man Saturday admitted to police that he put a bag of crack cocaine in his mother’s purse before running from a traffic stop.

Justin Harrison, 30, was arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of possession of cocaine and failure to comply. His bond was set at $11,000.

Reports said Harrison was a passenger in a car that police tried to pull over at about 4 p.m. on Hillman Street for running a stop sign. Harrison jumped out of the car and was caught behind a home in the first block of West Indianola Avenue after a short foot chase.

Harrison’s mother was the driver of the car and she told police her son put a bag of crack cocaine in her purse and she gave police permission to check her purse. Officers found the drugs in the purse and arrested Harrison after he told police the drugs belonged to him, reports said.

Harrison’s mother was given a traffic citation for running a red light, reports said.