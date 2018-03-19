Poland school survey shows most favor closing one school building
POLAND — As school district officials continue to weigh options for the future, they now have a better idea of where the community stands.
After a community forum attended by hundreds of people last week, the district opened a survey to which 517 people responded. Superintendent David Janofa shared the results at a school board meeting tonight, and the results will be posted online at www.polandbulldogs.org Tuesday.
The survey found most respondents support closing at least one elementary building in the near future, which was among the recommendations in a recent performance audit of the district conducted by the state auditor’s office. The audit recommended closing Dobbins and Union.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
