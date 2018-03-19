Parkland students appearing on morning shows, urge change

MIAMI (AP) — A group of students from the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day fanned out to speak on morning television shows in New York as they get set to host a march in Washington this weekend.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky appeared on NBC’s Today show, while David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez were on CBS This Morning.

Corin says the March for Our Lives happening in Washington and around the world on Saturday offers a “visual representation of how many people are here and with us” for the changes they hope to make.

Hogg said the National Rifle Association is counting on youth having a “short attention span.” He and Gonzalez urged young people to register to vote.