Parkland students appearing on morning shows, urge change
MIAMI (AP) — A group of students from the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day fanned out to speak on morning television shows in New York as they get set to host a march in Washington this weekend.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky appeared on NBC’s Today show, while David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez were on CBS This Morning.
Corin says the March for Our Lives happening in Washington and around the world on Saturday offers a “visual representation of how many people are here and with us” for the changes they hope to make.
Hogg said the National Rifle Association is counting on youth having a “short attention span.” He and Gonzalez urged young people to register to vote.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 19, 2018 midnight
Shooting survivors lash out at Trump
- February 20, 2018 6:52 p.m.
Oprah to donate $500,000 to students marching against gun violence
- February 25, 2018 midnight
Will Parkland shootings bring tangible reforms?
- February 28, 2018 9:14 a.m.
Florida students return to 'picture of education in fear'
- March 14, 2018 11:07 a.m.
SCHOOL WALKOUT | Area students protest gun violence
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.