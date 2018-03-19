Pair face gun charges after Sunday arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — Officers late Sunday investigating why a car was parked against traffic found two 9mm handguns and arrested two men on gun charges.

Reports said officers Luis Villaplana and Christopher Weibel were patrolling at about 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Almyra Avenue when they found a car parked in the opposite lane of traffic with Claxton Lebron, 26, in the driver’s seat.

When the officers walked over to talk to talk to Lebron and his passenger, Tony Olds, 31, they saw a 9mm handgun the floor of the car as Lebron was pulling his hand back from after reaching that way. Lebron was taken out of the car and placed under arrest for carrying concealed weapons.

Olds was also taken out of the car and searched and inside the glove box in front of where he was sitting the officers found another loaded 9mm handgun. When Olds was searched police found an additional 17-round magazine of ammunition in his clothes, reports said.

Olds was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.