Pair face child endangerment charges after bar incident

YOUNGSTOWN — Two women are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on child endangering charges after reports said they left their children in a car late Friday in the parking lot of a Glenwood Avenue bar.

Officers were called about 11:05 p.m. to the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue for a report of two children in a car by themselves. Officers found the two children asleep in the car. The engine was running but the doors were unlocked, reports said.

Reports said Sasha Jones, 30, of Boardman approached officers and said one of the children was hers. Reports said Jones "reeked" of alcohol.

Shalaya Mitchell, 26, of Austintown was with Jones and at first denied one of the children was hers but she later admitted that one of them was hers.

She faces an additional charge of obstructing official business.

The children were placed with relatives, reports said.