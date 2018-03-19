OVI checkpoint results in three arrests with one more pending
CANFIELD
An OVI checkpoint in Boardman the night of St. Patrick’s Day resulted in three arrests, six summonses and three citations.
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested one person for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one on a warrant and one for felony drug trafficking.
An additional person who fled on foot will face a charge of felony drug trafficking.
Law enforcement conducted the checkpoint from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Monday on Market Street at Hillman Way.
A total of 528 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 15 required further investigation.
Three officers and one trooper also conducted a saturation patrol in support of the checkpoint.
