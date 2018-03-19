Man claims he was robbed of $250 at gas station
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning chased a man he accused of robbing him at a South Avenue gas station into Austintown.
Officers were called about 4 a.m. to take a report from the man, who said earlier in the morning he arranged to meet someone at a 2402 South Ave. gas station to sell some things and when he arrived someone walked up to his car and demanded all his money.
The suspect looked like he was holding a gun, reports said, and the victim gave him $250.
The suspect left in a vehicle and managed to elude the victim who was chasing him, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 13, 2017 9:36 a.m.
East Side man tells police he was robbed while trying to buy cocaine
- October 27, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Boardman police: Man robbed bank after failed McDonald’s robbery attempt
- January 20, 2017 midnight
Howland man charged with robbing Warren gas station early Saturday
- July 10, 2017 11:17 a.m.
Man claims he was robbed, shot on Hudson Avenue
- March 14, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Boardman man robbed after internet setup to buy cellphone
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.