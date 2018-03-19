Man claims he was robbed of $250 at gas station

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning chased a man he accused of robbing him at a South Avenue gas station into Austintown.

Officers were called about 4 a.m. to take a report from the man, who said earlier in the morning he arranged to meet someone at a 2402 South Ave. gas station to sell some things and when he arrived someone walked up to his car and demanded all his money.

The suspect looked like he was holding a gun, reports said, and the victim gave him $250.

The suspect left in a vehicle and managed to elude the victim who was chasing him, reports said.